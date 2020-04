Home Region Americas SeaBird secures work in South America April 21st, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Europe, Offshore

Offshore seismic specialist SeaBird Exploration has secured a source contract in South America.

The contract is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020, and has an estimated duration of 30 to 45 days.

Earlier this month, SeaBird Exploration had two ocean bottom node surveys cancelled off West Africa due to the Covid-19 situation, although expects to be paid in full for the contract.