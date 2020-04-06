SeaBird surveys cancelled

SeaBird surveys cancelled

April 7th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Seismic specialist SeaBird Exploration has been notified that its end-client has cancelled two ocean bottom node surveys off West Africa, citing the Covid-19 situation.

SeaBird said it has already mobilised Eagle Explorer for work, and expects to be paid in full.

The contract was awarded in January, and was for two OBN surveys with an expected total duration of about 80 days. The first survey was scheduled to commence this month, with the second survey to follow immediately after.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.