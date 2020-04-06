SeaBird surveys cancelled

Seismic specialist SeaBird Exploration has been notified that its end-client has cancelled two ocean bottom node surveys off West Africa, citing the Covid-19 situation.

SeaBird said it has already mobilised Eagle Explorer for work, and expects to be paid in full.

The contract was awarded in January, and was for two OBN surveys with an expected total duration of about 80 days. The first survey was scheduled to commence this month, with the second survey to follow immediately after.