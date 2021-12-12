EuropeOffshore

SeaBird vessel contract terminated

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2021
0 26 1 minute read

Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, has received notice of termination regarding work for the 2009-built survey vessel Fulmar Explorer.

The contract, with an unnamed operator in the Western Hemisphere, was confirmed in October. The deal was for a one-year firm with commencement in November. The vessel is currently in Galveston, Texas and has, against this contract, been outfitted as an ocean bottom node (OBN) source vessel.

Green Energy Group said that SeaBird had not accepted the termination and that the two parties were in discussions to find a solution. Financial details were not disclosed for this contract.

Last month, SeaBird received a letter of intent for the provision of two source vessels for an undisclosed OBN seismic project. Together with the Fulmar Explorer contract, the company projected more than 550 vessel days of work for the next twelve months.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2021
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button