SeaBird vessel contract terminated

Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, has received notice of termination regarding work for the 2009-built survey vessel Fulmar Explorer.

The contract, with an unnamed operator in the Western Hemisphere, was confirmed in October. The deal was for a one-year firm with commencement in November. The vessel is currently in Galveston, Texas and has, against this contract, been outfitted as an ocean bottom node (OBN) source vessel.

Green Energy Group said that SeaBird had not accepted the termination and that the two parties were in discussions to find a solution. Financial details were not disclosed for this contract.

Last month, SeaBird received a letter of intent for the provision of two source vessels for an undisclosed OBN seismic project. Together with the Fulmar Explorer contract, the company projected more than 550 vessel days of work for the next twelve months.