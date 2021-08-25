Seabrokers Chartering expands with Skagen Ship Consulting acquisition

Norway-based Seabrokers Chartering is taking over compatriot Skagen Ship Consulting as part of its diversification strategy. The move gives Seabrokers Chartering a foothold in the aquaculture market.

Seabrokers has acquired 75% of the shares in Skagen Ship Consulting as it looks into the potential for conversions of smaller offshore vessels to fish farming workboats, in addition to newbuilds and modernisation of the current fleet.

Founded by Håkon Rugland and Patrick Ramsberg, Skagen Ship Consulting has already completed five newbuilds and several sales for the international aquaculture market and aims to further strengthen themselves in this sector. Seabrokers said the strategy is to work towards a greener fleet with hybrid operation or other new, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly solutions.

“With such overlapping strategies and the Seabrokers Group’s combined resources in several segments, there is little doubt that Seabrokers Chartering and Skagen Ship Consulting will be able to bring a new dimension to both markets,” Seabrokers said in a statement.