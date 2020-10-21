Dry CargoGreater China

Seacon Shipping behind NS United capesize acquisition

Jason Jiang October 21, 2020
Seacon Shipping

Chinese owner Seacon Shipping continues to expand its large bulker fleet, having sealed its third capesize acquisition this year.

Shipbroking sources reported last week that the 2008-built 207,900 dwt capesize bulker Shin Ei was sold by Japanese owner NS United for a price of $18.9m, lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $21.8m.

Early market talk linked the acquisition to Shandong Shipping, but Splash can reveal that the buyer is actually Shandong-based Seacon Shipping.

Seacon Shipping acquired another two capesize bulkers earlier in the year, taking the Aquajoy in February and Pacific Oak in July.

