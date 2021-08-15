AmericasTankers

SEACOR Holdings acquires U.S. Shipping Corp

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 16, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
USSC

Seacor Holdings has acquired U.S. Shipping Corp (USSC), a privately owned provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes in the US coastwise trade, operating under the Jones Act.

USSC’s fleet of six vessels – one parcel tanker, one product tanker and four articulated tug barges – will add to Seabulk’s 15 vessels.

“Combining these two fleets and operating teams will provide our respective customers with enhanced flexibility, best-in-class equipment, and excellent service well into the future,” said Dan Thorogood, CEO of Seabulk, part of the Seacor family of companies.

The transaction closed on August 13. Terms were not disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 16, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button