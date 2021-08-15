SEACOR Holdings acquires U.S. Shipping Corp

Seacor Holdings has acquired U.S. Shipping Corp (USSC), a privately owned provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes in the US coastwise trade, operating under the Jones Act.

USSC’s fleet of six vessels – one parcel tanker, one product tanker and four articulated tug barges – will add to Seabulk’s 15 vessels.

“Combining these two fleets and operating teams will provide our respective customers with enhanced flexibility, best-in-class equipment, and excellent service well into the future,” said Dan Thorogood, CEO of Seabulk, part of the Seacor family of companies.

The transaction closed on August 13. Terms were not disclosed.