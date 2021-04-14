AmericasOffshore

Seacor liftboat capsizes off Louisiana

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 14, 2021
The US Coast Guard and a number of vessels in Louisiana rescued six people and are searching for more after a liftboat capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon yesterday afternoon.

The Seacor Power toppled over in stormy weather conditions with the US Coast Guard scrambling to send vessels and aircrafts to the scene. Seacor Marine reports there were 18 crew on the ship when it capsized.

Much of metro New Orleans was hit by an unexpectedly strong storm yesterday that overturned vessels and damaged property.

Seacor Power is one of 15 liftboats owned by Houston-based Seacor Marine.

