Seacor Marine takes full control of liftboat business

Seacor Marine takes full control of liftboat business

March 23rd, 2020 Americas, Offshore 0 comments

Houston-headquartered Seacor Marine Holdings has acquired the remaining 28% stake in liftboat company Falcon Global Holdings from Montco Offshore.

The deal consolidates Seacor’s ownership of 14 liftboats as it takes 100% ownership of Falcon Global, while Montco Offshore will be issued 900,000 Seacor shares via a private placement as payment for the stake.

John Gellert, chief executive officer or Seacor Marine, commented: “We are pleased to complete this acquisition at the current price levels and expand our equity base during these challenging times. Consolidating our ownership of the liftboat fleet will allow us to manage the business with full flexibility going forward, which we believe will create value for our shareholders.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.