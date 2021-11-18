Seadrill appoints new board of directors

Offshore driller Seadrill is bringing in some of the industry heavyweights to take over the leadership of the new parent company upon its emergence from Chapter 11, targeted for early 2022.

The company will have a new, independent, seven-member board of directors chaired by Julie Johnson Robertson, Noble’s former executive chairman, president, and CEO. She currently sits on the board of directors for EOG Resources and Superior Energy Services. Mark McCollum, former president and CEO of Weatherford, will join as chair of the audit committee. McCollum currently sits on the board of directors for Westlake Chemical Corporation.

The remaining five board members include former CFO of TotalEnergies and A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Karen Dyrskjot Boesen, former CEO Subsea 7 boss, Jean Cahuzac, Maersk’s former head of treasury & risk, Jan Kjaervik, Andrew Schultz, board chair for Pacific Drilling, and Paul Smith, founder and principal of investment firm Collingwood Capital Partners.

“We look forward to welcoming this new board of directors to help grow the Seadrill brand and execute on our strategic priorities. The new Seadrill will start 2022 in a position of strength and, together with our new board, we will be ready to focus on the reshaping of the industry,” said Stuart Jackson, Seadrill CEO.

Seadrill’s restructuring plan was approved by the US bankruptcy court in Texas in October. The company operates a fleet of 38 rigs, which includes drillships, jackups and semisubs.