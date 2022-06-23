AmericasEuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Seadrill awarded $361m in contract extensions

Seadrill

Offshore driller Seadrill has been awarded contract extensions for the jackup rigs AOD I, AOD III and West Callisto for work offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

The firm term of each contract is three years with commencement in direct continuation of the current contracts. The rigs are now committed to June 2025, December 2025 and November 2025, respectively.

Total contract value for the three contracts is approximately $361m in aggregate.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill CEO, commented: “We are pleased to be extending these rigs in the Arabian Gulf, solidifying Seadrill’s strong market share and further extending our impressive backlog. These contracts demonstrate the value customers place on Seadrill’s operational performance and safety record.”

