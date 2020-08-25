EuropeOffshore

Seadrill awarded semi-sub extension in Norway

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 25, 2020
0 31 Less than a minute

John Fredriksen’s Seadrill has announced that its semi-submersible rig West Phoenix has obtained an extension of work in Norway.

The rig was awarded a multiple well contract by Var Energy for work on the Balder re-development project in Norway, with commencement expected at the end of second quarter of 2021 and running through October of 2023.

According to Seadrill’s fleet status report, Var Energy has executed an option to extend the contract of the rig to February 2024 at a day rate of $359,000.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close