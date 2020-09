Seadrill buys out Mermaid Maritime to take full control of Asia Offshore Drilling

John Fredriksen’s Seadrill has agreed a deal to buy out Thailand’s Mermaid Maritime to take full control of Asia Offshore Drilling.

The joint venture owns three jackup rigs, and Seadrill is paying $31m to acquire the Thai company’s 33.76% stake.

Following completion of the deal, set for later this month, Seadrill subsidiary Seadrill Rig Holding Company Limited will hold 100% of the shares in Asia Offshore Drilling.