Seadrill clinches several new contracts and extensions

Offshore driller Seadrill has bagged several new contracts and contract extensions for its drilling units, according to its latest fleet status report.

The company has secured a four-well contract plus options in Angola for the 2010-built drillship West Gemini, commencing in Q4 this year and contributing $35m in backlog.

The 2014-built drillship West Neptune has been booked for 90 days by Talos in the US Gulf of Mexico, adding $26m to the company’s backlog. The contract is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current LLOG contract, which was also extended until August 2022.

Also in the Gulf of Mexico, the 2013-built semisub Sevan Louisiana landed a one firm well contract with Eni. The contract is expected to commence in late December 2021 and continue until late May 2022. Day rates were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Equinor in Canada awarded a one-well contract to the 2008-built semisub West Hercules, contributing to the backlog with $57m. Operations are set to commence in April 2022. Additionally, Equinor exercised another one-well option in Norway for the rig under a continuous optionality provision, adding $9m to the backlog.

Furthermore, Shell has exercised the options on the West Tellus contract, adding $18m. The 2013-built drillship and the 2015-built West Carina have also been fixed to Petrobras for 3 years at 230,000 and 245,000 per day, respectively.

This month, Seadrill announced a new, independent, seven-member board of directors who will take up their positions in the successor company upon its emergence from Chapter 11, targeted for early 2022.