Seadrill drillship suffers early termination

May 15th, 2020 Asia, Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Seadrill Partners has announced that it has received a notice of termination for the contract for West Polaris which will see it concluded in November 2020.

The drillship begun a one-year, $72m contract in the first quarter operating off India. The early termination will see Seadrill’s backlog decrease by around $23m.

According to Seadrill’s latest fleet status report, the 2008-built drillship does not have any further work contracted going forward.

