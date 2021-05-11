Seadrill Partners seals drillship contract in Malaysia

Seadrill Partners, an affiliate of John Fredriksen’s Seadrill Limited, has secured a four-well contract with an undisclosed client for the West Capella drillship in Malaysia.

Seadrill Partners said Tuesday that the deal also comes with an option for up to seven additional wells.

Total value for the firm contract is expected to be around $43m with commencement expected this month and running to November 2021.

The 2008-built drillship has been on a three-month charter with Petronas at $179,000 per day since February this year.

In March this year, Houston-headquartered offshore driller Vantage Drilling entered into an agreement with Seadrill Partners to manage four of its units, including West Capella.