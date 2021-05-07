AmericasOffshore

Seadrill seals drillship contract with Talos

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 39 1 minute read
Seadrill

Houston-based Talos Energy has signed a contract with John Fredriksen’s offshore drilling firm Seadrill for the 2014-built drillship West Neptune for the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The drillship is expected to be on location in the first half of May with drilling activities commencing soon thereafter, Talos said.

The Tornado Attic well should boost Talos’ water flood enhanced oil recovery project in the Tornado field, with production impact expected sometime in Q3 2021.

Talos holds a 65% working interest in the Tornado field and is the operator, with Kosmos Energy holding the remaining 35%.

In March this year, Seadrill said it was going to lay off 162 workers from its operations in the Gulf of Mexico due to a lack of new contracts for West Neptune.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 7, 2021
0 39 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button