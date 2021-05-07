Seadrill seals drillship contract with Talos

Houston-based Talos Energy has signed a contract with John Fredriksen’s offshore drilling firm Seadrill for the 2014-built drillship West Neptune for the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The drillship is expected to be on location in the first half of May with drilling activities commencing soon thereafter, Talos said.

The Tornado Attic well should boost Talos’ water flood enhanced oil recovery project in the Tornado field, with production impact expected sometime in Q3 2021.

Talos holds a 65% working interest in the Tornado field and is the operator, with Kosmos Energy holding the remaining 35%.

In March this year, Seadrill said it was going to lay off 162 workers from its operations in the Gulf of Mexico due to a lack of new contracts for West Neptune.