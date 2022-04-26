Seadrill secures $105m in new drilling contracts

Offshore driller Seadrill has won new contracts for the drillship West Neptune and the semisub Sevan Louisiana worth around $105m.

The West Neptune has secured a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG Exploration Offshore (LLOG) in US Gulf of Mexico. The firm-term will commence in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023. Total contract value for the firm-term is approximately $71m.

The Sevan Louisiana has secured a three-well extension with Talos Production in US Gulf of Mexico. The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to commence in August 2022. Total contract value for the three-well extension is approximately $34m.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s CEO, commented: “It’s encouraging to see so much activity in the US Gulf of Mexico right now. We are proud of the safe and efficient operations we provide for our clients and are grateful for the opportunity to continue delivering for both LLOG and Talos into next year.”