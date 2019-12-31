Seadrill secures contract extensions for jackup pair

December 31st, 2019 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

John Fredriksen’s Seadrill has secured new contracts for jackup rigs AOD II and AOD III in the Middle East.

The two rigs, which have been employed by Saudi Aramco since 2013, have each secured three-year extension in direct continuation of their current contracts.

The total contract value of the contracts is expected to be approximately $98m and $101m respectively.

Last week, Seadrill secured a multiple well contract with Var Energy for its semi-submersible rig West Phoenix for work on the Balder re-development project in Norway.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

