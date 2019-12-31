Home Sector Offshore Seadrill secures contract extensions for jackup pair December 31st, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

John Fredriksen’s Seadrill has secured new contracts for jackup rigs AOD II and AOD III in the Middle East.

The two rigs, which have been employed by Saudi Aramco since 2013, have each secured three-year extension in direct continuation of their current contracts.

The total contract value of the contracts is expected to be approximately $98m and $101m respectively.

Last week, Seadrill secured a multiple well contract with Var Energy for its semi-submersible rig West Phoenix for work on the Balder re-development project in Norway.