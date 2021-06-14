AsiaEuropeOffshore

Seadrill sells jackup rig to PT Duta Marine

Adis Ajdin June 14, 2021
Seadrill

John Fredriksen’s offshore drilling firm Seadrill has agreed to sell its 2008-built jackup rig West Vigilant to Indonesia’s PT Duta Marine.

The sale price is $7.3m, and will see Fearnleys receive a brokerage fee of 3.5% after the sale.

Seadrill filed for chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas in February this year. Since then, the drilling company has been busy working on a comprehensive restructuring.

Last month, Norwegian business daily Finansavisen reported that Seadrill sold five rigs for scrapping at Rota Shipping in Turkey. The yard paid $37.8m for the five units.

