Seadrill sells seven jackup rigs to ADES

Offshore driller Seadrill has reached an agreement with the subsidiaries of ADES Arabia Holding to sell the legal entities that own and operate seven jackups in Saudi Arabia.

The deal includes AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel (pictured), West Cressida, and West Leda. ADES will also employ the crews operating the rigs and will hold the drilling contracts related to the rigs.

The total consideration for the jackup sale is $628m in cash, subject to adjustment for working capital and other items, and reimbursement to Seadrill for any project costs spent at the time of closing in relation to the reactivation of the three stacked jackups, the West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda. Seadrill said this translates into around $100n per rig on a ready-to-drill basis.

Seadrill currently owns 21 rigs, of which 11 are jackups. The transaction is anticipated to close within the fourth quarter of 2022 and is not expected to have a material impact on Seadrill’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022.

“The sale of seven jack-ups to ADES is transformative for Seadrill. We believe this transaction crystallises the valuation of these rigs at a substantially higher level than currently implied in Seadrill’s share price. It will also enable us to significantly de-lever our balance sheet, positioning us for future opportunities,” said Simon Johnson, CEO of Seadrill.