Seadrill-Sonangol JV wins drillship contract in Angola

John Fredriksen’s Seadrill has secured a new contract through Sonadrill, a 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol, for twelve wells with one option for nine wells and eleven one-well options in Angola for the Sonangol Quenguela drillship.

Total firm contract value is expected to be around $131m with commencement expected in Q1 2022 and running to Q3 2023.

The 2019-built Sonangol Quenguela is the second of two Sonangol-owned drillships to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill.

A further two Seadrill-owned units are expected to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill. Seadrill will manage and operate the four units.

Seadrill’s CEO, Stuart Jackson, said: “Sonadrill is a strategic partnership in an important deepwater basin. The operational excellence and experience of our team has driven this expansion of the joint venture. Securing the contract for the Sonangol Quenguela drillship is a great achievement.”

Seadrill operates 43 rigs, which includes drillships, jackups and semisubs.