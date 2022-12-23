AmericasEuropeOffshore

Seadrill to acquire Aquadrill in $958m all-stock deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 23, 2022
0 43 Less than a minute
Seadrill

New York and Oslo-listed offshore driller Seadrill has struck a deal to buy Aquadrill in an all-stock deal that values the UK-headquartered rig owner at $958m.

The deal, approved by both companies’ boards, will see Aquadrill unitholders own 38% of Seadrill upon completion, expected in mid-2023.

Aquadrill will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill, which will continue to be domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda. Julie Robertson and Simon Johnson will continue as board chair and president and CEO, respectively.

Seadrill said it expects to realise around $70m in synergies annually. The company will have a contract backlog of $2.8bn and own 12 floaters, three harsh environment rigs, four benign jackups and three tender-assisted rigs, with seven rigs managed under strategic partnerships.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 23, 2022
0 43 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button