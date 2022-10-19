EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Seadrill wraps up $628m rigs sale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 19, 2022
0 19 1 minute read
Seadrill

Seadrill has completed the sale of seven jackup rigs operating in Saudi Arabia to subsidiaries of Middle East driller ADES for $628m.

The deal included AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel (pictured), West Cressida, and West Leda. ADES will also employ the crews operating the rigs and will hold the drilling contracts related to the rigs. In June, the AOD I, AOD III and West Callisto were extended by Saudi Aramco for three years in a deal worth around $361m.

The New York and Oslo-listed driller noted the amount from the sale is subject to adjustment for working capital and other items, and reimbursement to Seadrill for any project costs spent in relation to the reactivation of the three stacked jackups, which translates into around $100m per rig on a ready-to-drill basis. West Ariel is under reactivation in the UAE, while West Cressida and West Leda are being reactivated in Malaysia.

“The proceeds from the jackup sale enable Seadrill to significantly de-leverage its balance sheet and to eliminate outstanding capital expenditure for the reactivation rigs,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

