Seafarer evaluation app launches

Cyprus-headquartered digital eLearning provider OneLearn Global (OLG) has rolled out an all-in-one digital evaluation solution enabling organisations to gather information and evaluate the competencies of seafarers in a single location.

The Seafarer Evaluation App (SEA) comprises two tools: CompetenSEA, designed to evaluate the knowledge and competencies of seafarers and define their suitability for a particular position; and FluenSEA, used to evaluate the knowledge of seafarers in maritime English.

According to OLG, companies can use the app to generate reports that summarise candidates’ competencies, measure seafarers against industry standards, produce certificates for each seafarer, customise the assessments, and gain a more comprehensive view of the knowledge base of their workforce.

“OneLearn Global’s Seafarer Evaluation App (SEA) gives forward-thinking managers a powerful tool to measure the competency of their workforce, and to ensure that seafarers have the knowledge and training to do their job. Skilled and knowledgeable seafarers are the future of the maritime industry,” said Abhinava Narayana, chief executive of OLG.

CompetenSEA can also be used for pre-hiring decisions to shortlist candidates for a position as well as for continuous training and development by regularly measuring the competency levels of an individual. Each assessment draws on a pool of 6,000 questions covering various Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) knowledge areas to create a unique test relevant to a candidate’s type of vessel, department, and rank. While the system comes pre-packaged with questions, companies can also add in any custom question banks and administer any assessments they wish, the company said.