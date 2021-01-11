Operations

Seafarer jumps ship, charged with breaking Covid-19 protocols in Western Australia

Sam Chambers January 11, 2021
A Vietnamese seafarer who jumped ship in Albany and swam to shore over the weekend created headlines and a Covid-19 scare in Western Australia.

Ho Anh Dung allegedly swam to shore and checked into a hostel before being apprehended by authorities. He tested negative for Covid-19 and is now waiting a day in court later this week. His ship, the Sakizaya Champion bulk carrier, is due to leave Albany for South Africa today.

The 37-year-old was charged with breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 11, 2021
