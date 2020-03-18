Seafarer onboard Corona bulk carrier hit by Covid-19

Seafarer onboard Corona bulk carrier hit by Covid-19

March 18th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

South Africa has quarantined its first cargo vessel, a dry bulk carrier with the unfortunate name of Corona, after one sailor contracted Covid-19 and another crewmember has gone into self-isolation.

The ship is being held off port limits outside of Cape Town, as well as a cruise ship, as it emerged the ill seafarer had been on a flight with a number of passengers bound for a cruise holiday.

The 46,685 dwt Corona, owned by Greece’s AM Nomikos, left the Port of Cape Town on Wednesday. On Friday the master of the vessel contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and the Port Health unit of the National Department of Health, confirming one crewmember was exhibiting symptoms and requesting that the vessel return to the port for evacuation. Permission was granted by both authorities.

“Upon arrival on Monday, 16 March 2020, the vessel waited off port limits. MRCC, Port Health and the Harbour Master of the Port of Cape Town have coordinated efforts to evacuate both crew members by arranging with airforce helicopters for the suspected crew member to be transported to hospital,” a spokesperson for the national port authority, Transnet, said.

 

Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Norman Cummings

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.