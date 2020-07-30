Seafarers express their views in latest Splash TV instalment

The latest instalment of the Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group launches today. Sponsored by the Wallem Group, today’s show features the views of three seafarers who work for the Hong Kong-based shipmanager.

The three women discuss the changes in seafarer regulations they’d like to see in the coming months plus they talk about their views on how politicians have treated their profession during the crew change crisis.

The next episode of the Wallem-sponsored Maritime CEO Seafarer Leader Series comes out next Thursday.

