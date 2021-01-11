AsiaEuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Seajacks awarded Japanese offshore wind contract

January 12, 2021
Seajacks International has been awarded a contract with Kajima Corporation for the transport and installation of 33 MHI Vestas 4.2 MW wind turbine generators at the Akita Port and Noshiro Port offshore wind farms off Japan.

Installation is scheduled to commence in 2022, and self-propelled jackup vessel Seajacks Zaratan will be utilised on the project.

Sebastian Brooke, COO of Seajacks, said: “This award amplifies our commitment to the region and Japan specifically. We have been and will continue to work closely with local authorities and bodies to ensure the successful execution of this project. We are looking forward to further engaging with local stakeholders as this project develops.”

Seajacks operates a fleet of five self-propelled jackup vessels.

