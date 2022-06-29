Seajacks clinches Dogger Bank vessel contracts

UK-based self-propelled jackups specialist Seajacks, a subsidiary of Eneti, has inked three new contracts with Dogger Bank Windfarm for one of its vessels of the so-called NG2500X class.

Dogger Bank will utilise the vessel to accommodate technicians during the offshore substation platform hook-up and commissioning on all three phases of the Dogger Bank wind farm construction. The contract will commence in the second quarter of 2023 and will see the vessel return to the wind farm in both 2024 and 2025.

Blair Ainslie, CEO of Seajacks, said the vessel will, prior to contract commencement, be upgraded at PD Ports Teesport UK facility, boosting its onboard accommodation to a total of 140 people. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm is located in the North Sea, 130 km off the North East coast of England. When completed, it will deliver power to around 6m UK homes and become the world’s largest offshore wind farm. The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni Plenitude.