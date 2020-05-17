SeaMar DSV gets new contract from MMT

SeaMar DSV gets new contract from MMT

May 18th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Dutch offshore vessel owner SeaMar has been awarded a new six-month contract by Sweden’s MMT for 2014-built dive support vessel Deep Helder.

The contract is scheduled to commence in July, and is being used for a variety of survey activities.

Leo Balkema, managing director of SeaMar, said: “We are pleased to be awarded the contract in these uncertain times, the successful performance of the crew and vessel on previous projects for MMT proof to be an added value and we do our utmost to continue delivering a safe and stable platform for their services. We value the relationship and commitment of all teams working together to fulfill the end clients’ needs.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.