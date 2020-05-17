Home Sector Offshore SeaMar DSV gets new contract from MMT May 18th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Dutch offshore vessel owner SeaMar has been awarded a new six-month contract by Sweden’s MMT for 2014-built dive support vessel Deep Helder .

The contract is scheduled to commence in July, and is being used for a variety of survey activities.

Leo Balkema, managing director of SeaMar, said: “We are pleased to be awarded the contract in these uncertain times, the successful performance of the crew and vessel on previous projects for MMT proof to be an added value and we do our utmost to continue delivering a safe and stable platform for their services. We value the relationship and commitment of all teams working together to fulfill the end clients’ needs.”