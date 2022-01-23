EuropeOffshore

SeaMar secures DSV extension with Neptune

Dutch offshore vessel owner SeaMar has clinched a one-year charter contract extension with Neptune Energy Netherlands (Neptune) for the 1986-built dive support vessel (DSV) SeaMar Splendid.

The Gibraltar-flagged ship has been supporting Neptune with inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) campaigns in the southern sector of the North Sea on the Dutch continental shelf.

“Safety is our top priority. Inspection, repair and maintenance activities are essential to Neptune’s integrity management. For the year ahead, we have planned 250 days of work on 15 projects,” said Kaoutar Kaddouri, manager of integrity and marine operations at Neptune Energy in the Netherlands.

In March 2019, Neptune and SeaMar entered into a three-year contract with two one-year options for the vessel. It was the third consecutive long-term contract between the companies. The extension brings the SeaMar Splendid into its fourteenth IRM season for Neptune.

