Seanergy Maritime seals $30.6m refinancing

March 6th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has received approval from one of its existing lenders to extend the maturity of two loan facilities worth $30.6m.

The facilities, which are secured by capesize pair Leadership and Squireship, are extended from March 17, 2020 and November 10, 2021 through to December 31, 2022.

The terms otherwise remain the same and approvals are subject to completion of documentation.

Seanergy Maritime is lead by Stamatis Tsantanis and has a fleet of ten capesize vessels.

