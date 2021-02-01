Seanergy Maritime seals charter deals with Anglo American and Pacbulk

Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has announced that it has entered into a new time charter contract with miner Anglo American, as well as entering into a new charter and extending an existing charter with dry bulk operator Pacbulk Shipping.

Anglo American has taken the 2010-built Fellowship for 12-15 months, commending in the second quarter of 2021. Daily hire of the charter will be based on the 5 T/C routes of the Baltic Capesize Index, with an option to convert to a fixed rate.

Pacbulk Shipping has taken the 2010-built Geniuship for 11 to 14 months, also commencing in the second quarter. Additionally, the company has extended the charter of 2004-built Gloriuship from June 2021 until April 2022.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are pleased to further expand our relationship with leading global charterers through two additional Capesize vessels entering into long period employment. The relationships we have established with our charterers attest to the operational and commercial quality of our fleet.

“Following the delivery of the M/V Fellowship and the M/V Geniuship to their subject charterers, 82% percent of our fleet will be employed under index-linked time-charters allowing Seanergy to be highly correlated with the performance of the Capesize index.”