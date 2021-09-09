Seanergy puts latest capesize purchase to work

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize bulker owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has taken delivery of its latest secondhand acquisition and wasted no time putting the vessel to work.

The 2012-built (Imabari) Australia Maru was acquired from Nissen Kaiun in May for $33.7m, and renamed Worldship .

The vessel has already gone out on charter for a period of 12 to 16 months at a rate of $31,750 per day.

Stamatis Tsantanis, Seanergy chairman & CEO, stated: “I am pleased to announce the addition of the seventeenth Capesize vessel to our fleet and the concurrent commencement of her period employment. Including this delivery and the sale of the M/V Leadership, 94% percent of our fleet is employed under period time charters, 87% of which are index-linked T/Cs. This allows us to fully utilize our fleet in order to capitalize on the robust market rates.

“We are excited to see the strongest Capesize market of the last 11 years, with daily rates exceeding $45,000, which affirms our commercial strategy.”

Worldship is the sixth capesize delivery completed by Seanergy this year.