Seanergy seals acquisition of Japanese capesize

Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has announced the acquisition of a secondhand capesize, growing its fleet to 11 vessels.

Seanergy said it is paying $11.4m for the vessel, which was built in 2005 at Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding in Japan and is being renamed to Goodship. While it did not identify the vessel or seller, the description matches the 14-year-old 177,536 dwt Cape Baltic which was reported by brokers as sold in May.

Cape Baltic was sold by Japan’s Libera Corporation, which owns ships under Celeste Holdings in Singapore. The vessel is expected to be delivered to Seanergy by the end of July 2020.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a high quality Capesize vessel built by a first-class shipyard in Japan. The addition of the M/V Goodship to our fleet is increasing our significant operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company. The acquisition was agreed at what we believe to be a historically low purchase price, which attests to our ability to identify and execute timely on unique market opportunities.”