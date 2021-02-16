Seanergy takes cape fleet to 12 with secondhand buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize bulker owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire a secondhand capesize vessel.

Seanergy has paid $17m for a Japanese-built (2006) cape, which will be renamed Tradership. Seanergy expects delivery towards the end of this quarter or early next quarter, taking its fleet to 12.

The incoming vessel has recently had its special survey and ballast water system installation completed.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman & CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are pleased to announce another timely acquisition of a high quality Capesize vessel built by a first-class shipyard in Japan. The addition of the M/V Tradership to our fleet is further increasing our operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company.”

Tsantanis hinted at further additions to the fleet, adding: “We strongly believe that our segment represents the best fundamentals in the dry bulk industry. We will continue to actively pursue accretive growth transactions aiming to improve shareholder returns for the years to come.”