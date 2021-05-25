Seanergy takes fleet to 16 with Nissen Kaiun capesize buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire a Japanese 2012-built capesize for $33.7m.

The vessel, which will be renamed Worldship, matches the description of Nissen Kaiun’s 181,000 dwt Australia Maru which was reported as sold by brokers last week. Advance Shipping and Trading has linked Seanergy to the deal.

The vessel is fitted with a scrubber and a ballast water treatment system, and once delivered increases the Seanergy fleet to 16 capesize bulkers.

The purchase will funded with cash on hand and debt financing.

Additionally, Seanergy announced that is has fixed Patriotship on a 12-18 month charter at $31,000 per day, commencing next month.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and chief executive officer of Seanergy, commented: “I am very pleased to announce another timely acquisition of a high-quality Capesize vessel built by a renowned shipyard in Japan. The addition of the M/V Worldship to our fleet will further enhance our operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company.

This should be a highly accretive transaction for our shareholders as it will be funded by Seanergy’s strong liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and loan facilities at competitive terms.”