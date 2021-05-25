Dry CargoEurope

Seanergy takes fleet to 16 with Nissen Kaiun capesize buy

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMay 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Seanergy

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire a Japanese 2012-built capesize for $33.7m.

The vessel, which will be renamed Worldship, matches the description of Nissen Kaiun’s 181,000 dwt Australia Maru which was reported as sold by brokers last week. Advance Shipping and Trading has linked Seanergy to the deal.

The vessel is fitted with a scrubber and a ballast water treatment system, and once delivered increases the Seanergy fleet to 16 capesize bulkers.

The purchase will funded with cash on hand and debt financing.

Additionally, Seanergy announced that is has fixed Patriotship on a 12-18 month charter at $31,000 per day, commencing next month.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and chief executive officer of Seanergy, commented: “I am very pleased to announce another timely acquisition of a high-quality Capesize vessel built by a renowned shipyard in Japan. The addition of the M/V Worldship to our fleet will further enhance our operating leverage as a leading pure-play Capesize company.

This should be a highly accretive transaction for our shareholders as it will be funded by Seanergy’s strong liquidity, consisting of cash on hand and loan facilities at competitive terms.”

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMay 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button