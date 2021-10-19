Seanergy takes fleet to 17 with Rosco capesize buy

Greek owner Seanergy Maritime has agreed to purchase its seventh Japanese capesize this year for 34.3m, expanding its fleet to 17 vessels.

The 2010-built vessel, which will be renamed Dukeship, matches the description of Rewood Ocean Shipping (Rosco)’s 181,500 dwt Rosco Maple which was reported as sold by brokers earlier this month. VesselsValue has linked Seanergy to the deal. According to Seanergy, the acquisition should be funded with cash on hand.

The Dukeship, fitted with a ballast water treatment system and with a special survey recently completed, will deliver in November 2021, increasing Seanergy’s fleet aggregate cargo capacity to more than 3m dwt.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and CEO of Seanergy, stated: “The addition of the Dukeship will further enhance our operating leverage as a leading pure-play capesize company and, given the vessel’s prompt delivery in a strong capesize market, the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive for our shareholders. The spot capesize market currently exceeds $60,000 per day, rendering the latest addition a high revenue-generating investment, while the forward curve indicates that the positive market trend will be sustained for the next years.”

The Nasdaq-listed firm has invested $205m since the beginning of its fleet expansion programme in 2020.