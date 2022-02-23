Search for missing Euroferry Olympia passengers to resume at Astakos port

The burning roro Euroferry Olympia is approaching the port of Astakos where the search is set to continue for the ten missing people, at least according to the official passenger list.

The decision to tow the ship, which has been on fire since last Friday, was made yesterday as the Greek Fire Brigade informed “that the operational search and rescue capabilities have been exhausted” at its location off Corfu.

Firefighters and members of rescue teams are in place to continue the search for the 10 truck drivers trapped inside the ship, two of whom are Greek. The relatives of the missing have expressed their concern, asking for more intensive investigations, which were stopped for 24 hours until the ship was towed.

One of the lawyers for the family of the missing truck driver questioned the decision to transfer the Euroferry Olympia to the port of Astakos, saying that there was no logical explanation for such a thing. “It is unthinkable not to go to Corfu and wait 15 to 17 hours to go to Astakos. I do not know whose decision it is, probably of the ministry, but it is unthinkable, ” he pointed out, speaking to local news.

Meanwhile, sources, citing the Ministry of Shipping, said that the transfer to the specific point was due to toxicity, as experts advised that it should not be close to an urban area because there is still smoke on the ship. The ministry said it would move the families of those missing to Astakos to assist with the ongoing search and investigation. The fire on the Italian-flagged roro broke out on February 18 as it was sailing from Igoumenitsa, Greece, towards Brindisi, Italy. It has already claimed one life.