Seaspan and Anglo-Eastern form joint venture

Containership owner Seaspan Corporation, a subsidiary of Atlas, and Hong Kong shipmanagement giant Anglo-Eastern have established a new procurement joint venture, Sea Sourcing.

Seaspan said the joint venture would provide access to better value propositions, stronger negotiation power, improved risk mitigation, knowledge sharing and also seek to deliver enhanced value to supply partners by engaging them in longer-term partnerships.

Commenting in a release on the partnership, Carsten Ostenfeldt, COO of Anglo-Eastern, said: “Through this joint venture, supplier prices, as well as associated terms and conditions, can be fully optimised.

“We foresee exciting developments in the digital space as a consequence of our combined forces and look forward to embracing next-generation digital procurement as a way to further add value for our clients,” he added.

Sea Sourcing will commence operations in May 2022. Based in Singapore, the company will be jointly led by Seaspan’s director of procurement, Gareth Hartlett, and Jesper Larsen, who has headed up Anglo-Eastern’s procurement arm, Ocean Sourcing, since 2018.