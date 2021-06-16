Seaspan closes in on 20-boxship order in China

Seaspan Corporation is close to finalising orders in China for 20 boxships of around 7,000 teu, with deliveries set to begin in 2023, according to Alphaliner.

Seaspan is tipped to split the orders across three yards belonging to state-owned CSSC Group, with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding the likely winners.

After a long hiatus, orders for mid-sized container tonnage has piled in over the past few months.

These latest orders will stretch Seaspan’s lead as the world’s largest container tonnage provider.