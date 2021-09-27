Seaspan continues ordering spree with deal for another ten 7,000 teu boxships

Seaspan Corporation continues to expand its fleet within its core strategic size segments, having placed an order for ten 7,000 teu scrubber-fitted newbuild containerships. The vessels will begin deliveries from an undisclosed shipyard in the second quarter and continue through to the fourth quarter of 2024.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. said the boxships will go on long-term charters with a leading global liner and are expected to generate $1.4bn of gross contracted cash flows over their minimum terms.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “With our previously announced order of fifteen 7,000 TEU dual fuel vessels, this newbuild order is further evidence of the deep customer demand for this vessel size, which is uniquely suited to replace the global fleet’s aging cohort of 4,000 to 9,000 TEU vessels.”

The boxship owner currently has an operational fleet of 131 vessels and 70 vessels under construction with a total capacity of close to 1.96m teu, on a fully delivered basis. The latest newbuilds should be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.