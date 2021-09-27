ContainersGreater China

Seaspan continues ordering spree with deal for another ten 7,000 teu boxships

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2021
0 110 1 minute read

Seaspan Corporation continues to expand its fleet within its core strategic size segments, having placed an order for ten 7,000 teu scrubber-fitted newbuild containerships. The vessels will begin deliveries from an undisclosed shipyard in the second quarter and continue through to the fourth quarter of 2024.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. said the boxships will go on long-term charters with a leading global liner and are expected to generate $1.4bn of gross contracted cash flows over their minimum terms.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “With our previously announced order of fifteen 7,000 TEU dual fuel vessels, this newbuild order is further evidence of the deep customer demand for this vessel size, which is uniquely suited to replace the global fleet’s aging cohort of 4,000 to 9,000 TEU vessels.”

The boxship owner currently has an operational fleet of 131 vessels and 70 vessels under construction with a total capacity of close to 1.96m teu, on a fully delivered basis. The latest newbuilds should be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2021
0 110 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button