Seaspan continues ordering spree with deal for six 15,500 teu boxships

Seaspan Corporation has placed an order for six 15,500 teu containerships, its fifth newbuild order since December.

The six scrubber-fitted vessels are scheduled to start delivering in the second half of 2023 and will enter long-term charters with a leading line.

Seaspan did not reveal the yard involved, although has opted to use both China’s Yangzijiang and Samsung Heavy Industries for recent orders.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “Our creative customer partnerships continue to drive best-in-class solutions for our customers and quality growth for our shareholders. The depth of expertise and industry-leading execution of our Atlas and Seaspan teams combine to offer our customers unmatched capabilities by providing consistently differentiated services, operational excellence and high-value win-win solutions. I am proud of Seaspan’s strong commitment to leading the industry by leveraging our fully integrated platform, broad scale, flexibility and determination to be the best-in-class business solution provider to our liner customers.”

Earlier in the month, Seaspan announced an order for four 12,000 teu and four 15,000 teu vessels, followed by another six 15,000 teu vessels. Last month, the company ordered a pair of 24,000 teu boxships followed by another ten 15,000 teu ships for charters with Zim. In December it ordered five 12,200 teu boxships.

Seaspan’s fleet currently sits at 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1.073m teu, and it now has 37 newbuilds on order.