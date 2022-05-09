AsiaContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Seaspan orders eight LNG-fuelled boxships in South Korea

Seaspan Corporation has placed an order at South Korea’s K Shipbuilding for eight 8,000 teu newbuild containerships powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Multiple brokers report that Atlas’ subsidiary is paying around $130m per ship, backed by a long-term charter contract with Geneva-based liner giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The former STX Offshore & Shipbuilding is expected to start deliveries from the second quarter of 2024 through to the first half of 2025.

The latest order will add to Seaspan’s 67 vessels under construction at various yards.

