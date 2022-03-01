Seaspan orders LNG bunkering vessels from CIMC Enric

Canada’s Seaspan has ordered two 7,600m3 LNG bunkering vessels, with an option for a third vessel, from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric Holdings.

Designed by Vard Marine, the vessels integrate the latest maritime technology to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions. The design also provides for outstanding maneuverability for LNG loading and unloading, and LNG bunkering services for various vessel types.

CIMC SOE has received orders for six new LNG bunkering vessels since Q4 2021.