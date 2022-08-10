Seaspan parent banks $224m from sale of nine vessels

New York-listed Atlas Corporation has landed $224.3m from the divestment of nine containerships by its subsidiary Seaspan.

The move is part of a strategic plan that has seen the world’s largest containership leasing company, with a fleet of 127 vessels and an additional 67 under construction, offloading ten 4,250 teu vessels since the beginning of 2022.

Seaspan continues to manage the operations of six of these vessels pursuant to management agreements entered into in connection with each sale.

The buyers have not been disclosed, but VesselsValue data shows French liner CMA CGM snapped up the 4,250 teu Seaspan Vancouver, renamed CMA CGM Seattle, in April for an undisclosed sum. The ship is now valued at close to $70m.

In May, Nasdaq-listed Greek boxship owner Euroseas bought Seaspan Manila and Seaspan Melbourne for $37m with charters attached until February and March 2025, respectively.

Atlas, which earlier this month received a buyout offer from Poseidon Acquisition Corp, which includes Ocean Network Express (ONE), Atlas chairman David Sokol, the Washington family and subsidiaries of Fairfax, said the cash proceeds from the sale would be directed to further optimise the balance sheet and quality growth opportunities. The company booked a net profit of $140m in the second quarter of 2022.