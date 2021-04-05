Seaspan snaps up 8,500 teu boxship pair

Atlas subsidiary Seaspan Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire two 8,500 teu scrubber-fitted containerships.

The boxship pair will go on long-term charter with yet undisclosed global liner.

The vessels are anticipated to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, said: “Through our broad scale, reliable services and quality solutions, Seaspan continues to develop the win-win solution to our global liner customer to facilitate their business successes in the face of tight supply market dynamics. We are confident about the prospect of continued quality growth and value creation for our shareholders throughout the market cycles.”

The vessels should be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

Seaspan’s fleet currently sits at 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1.073m teu. The company has 37 newbuilds on order and four vessels coming from secondary markets.