Seaspan splashes $146m on 13,000 teu boxship pair

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 24, 2020
Seaspan Corporation has sealed an agreement to acquire a pair of 13,000 teu containerships for around $146m in cash. 

The two vessels, built in 2010 and 2011, are scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of this year and are already on long-term charters with contracted revenue of over $150m.

The acquisition will take Seaspan’s fleet to 125 vessels and around 1.049m teu.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “I am extremely proud of our team’s consistent discipline and execution during this unprecedented time. Despite the extreme market conditions, we will have successfully acquired a total of 13 high-quality vessels backed by long-term charters with three different leading global liners over the past year and during the height of COVID-19. This is a true testament to our resilient business model and best-in-class integrated platform, as well as the committed and creative partnerships with our liner customers who trust us as their scalable, reliable, long-term solutions provider.”

