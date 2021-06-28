Seaspan takes orderbook to 45 with new boxship deal

Seaspan Corporation is adding to its orderbook with a new deal for six 15,000 teu newbuild containerships.

The scrubber-fitted vessels will be delivered between the first and second quarter of 2024. After delivery, the vessels will enter into long-term charters with a global liner.

The vessels are anticipated to be financed by additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “Our customers continue to recognise the added value of our fully-integrated platform. This order further highlights of our differentiated services, operational excellence, and ability to implement solutions tailored to our customer’s changing requirements.”

Seaspan’s fleet currently sits at 127 vessels, with two secondhand vessels set to be delivered, and 45 newbuilds on order.

The company recently ordered 12,000 teu boxsip pair scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.