Seaspan to order five more LNG-fuelled boxships for ZIM charter

Israeli carrier ZIM has exercised its option to enter into a long-term charter deal with Seaspan for five more 7,000 teu LNG-powered containership newbuilds after signing up for ten ships of the same class in July this year in a deal worth more than $1.5bn. The value of this option for ZIM is over $750m.

Seaspan said it will enter into shipbuilding agreements with a major shipyard, with deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2024. The latest deal has lifted Seaspan’s newbuilding programme to 60 ships since December 2020.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, stated: “With this option exercise, we are securing ZIM’s core fleet needed to serve our operations and meet our customers’ growing needs while continuing to maintain our operational agility. Furthermore, this transaction demonstrates our deep commitment to the environment and to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, commented: “The advanced design of these vessels demonstrates Seaspan and ZIM’s leadership in ESG initiatives and more sustainable industry. With strong customer interest in this vessel size, we consider this category to be the natural successor to the aging global fleet of conventional vessels between 4,000 and 9,000 teu.”

Earlier this year, ZIM and Seaspan also struck a $1bn deal for ten 15,000 teu vessels to be built by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries.